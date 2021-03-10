TikTok introduces two new comment features

Social media platform TikTok is taking further steps to improve its platform and encourage more positive interactions between users.

The company has introduced two new features: one that allows creators to decide which comments appear on their videos; and a prompt that will ask users to reconsider potentially harmful comments before posting them.

The Filter All Comments feature will allow creators to approve comments before they become publicly visible, building on an existing TikTok feature that allows users to filter spam, offensive comments and specific keywords.

Safe experience

“We’re focused on providing our community with an entertaining and safe experience where people can find joy in the everyday. Creators put amazing effort into crafting content and we think it’s important that we provide ways to give our community the tools to help them control their experience,” said Julie de Bailliencourt, head of product policy for TikTok in EMEA. “ We want TikTok to continue to be a place where creativity can thrive and we hope these new features help to further foster kindness and community.”