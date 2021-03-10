Dundalk-based Intact Software to create 40 jobs

Intact, a Dundalk-based developer of enterprise resource planning and business management software, plans to create 40 new jobs this year.

The company said the new roles span a number of different areas, including software development and project management.

The new hires will bring total staff headcount to approximately 200 across Intact’s operations in the Republic and Britain.

Established in 1992 by Paul Marry and Aidan Lawless, Intact has more than 21,000 users across over 2,500 companies with clients based primarily in the merchant, wholesale and distribution sector. Customers include TileStyle, Bizquip, Fane Valley and Home Store and More.

Intact has been included in the Deloitte Fast 50 ranking of the fastest growing Irish technology companies for the past four years.

“We’re excited to be recruiting new talent at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges,” said Mr Lawless, Intact’s chief executive.