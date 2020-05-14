The Microsoft Surface Book has fans for a reason – but it’ll cost you

Microsoft Surface Book

From €1,849

Microsoft’s Surface Book has its fans. The crossover between a tablet and a fully powered desktop machine combines all the convenience of a tablet with the usability of a laptop. Press a button to detach the screen and you have a touch screen you can carry around. Microsoft has just introduced the Surface Book 3, its most powerful laptop yet. It comes in two versions, a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch, with the 10th Gen i5 or i7 Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of RAM and a PixelSense display. You have a choice of graphics cards, up to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. All that will cost you though. The 13.5 inch version starts at €1,849; the 15 inch version will set you back €2,649.

Microsoft.com