The CubiTag allows you to keep on track with your belongings
The tracker uses Bluetooth 5, and is water- and dust-resistant
Bluetooth tags are becoming increasingly popular, possibly because we are becoming more forgetful and dependent on technology to run our lives. But on the off-chance you haven’t found a tracker to meet your needs, the CubiTag is pitching for business. The tracker uses Bluetooth 5, is water- and dust-resistant, and not only allows you to track down your items, but, with a motion sensor, it may prevent them being moved to start with. Plus the battery is replaceable. If you have bought into the smarthome scene, you can also use Alexa to locate your belongings.
cubitag.com
€30