Tech Tools: Travel back in time and build a retro radio

Build Your own Retro Radio Kit (€27)

Forget about streaming services and try your hand at building your own retro radio. This new kit gives you everything you’ll need to put together a radio with your own two hands (and apparently zero tools).

Nine volts

It promises simple instructions and no soldering necessary, although you will need to invest in a nine-volt battery to keep the device running and provide enough enthusiasm to see the project through. The style is 1970s-inspired too, so if it sounds a bit crackly, you can just pass it off as an authentic feature.

