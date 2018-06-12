STATS and eBecs announce up to 250 new Irish jobs

Sports analytics firm STATS has opened a new European headquarters in Limerick with plans to employ 150 staff by 2020 while Dublin-based IT firm eBecs is creating 100 tech jobs across Ireland.

Chicago-based STATS, which provides data to ESPN, Google, Snapchat and Amazon, said Limerick was the natural choice in terms of location as it allowed the firm to tap into collaborative education partnerships with a range of local third-level institutions.

STATS recruitment process has already begun and aims to place up to 100 full and part-time staff for its Limerick operation on Henry Street in Limerick City centre by the end of this year. The office currently employs 70 peope.

The company has brought in Irish sports technology pioneer Gráinne Barry to run the office.

“STATS is committed to driving innovation in team performance, fan experience and live sports data, and our new European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) headquarters in Limerick is ideally suited for this,” Carl Mergele, STATS chief executive said.

“We are thrilled to officially add Limerick to our global footprint, and build a Limerick team that is as passionate about sports and innovation as we are,” he added.

Attending the official opening, Minister of State for Trade Pat Breen said: “STATS is a global leader in sports intelligence, and it is no surprise that many of the top teams and leagues across a range of sports around the world are clients.”

Separately IT firm eBecs said it planned to create an additional 100 tech jobs in Ireland. The company, which specialises in delivering Microsoft business applications, was first established in Ireland in 2016.

The new jobs are spread across Microsoft Certified Professionals (MCPs) and both their graduate and return to work programme, the company said.

eBECS Ireland offers the flexibility for their employees to work from home, the company said.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys said eBec’s unique business model, whereby the staff can work from home, means staff can be based anywhere in the country.

“This is a really exciting, innovative, company which is paving the way for more flexible and family friendly forms of working and I wish them well for the future,” she said.