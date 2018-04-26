Software firm Comtrade opens global headquarters in Dublin

Software engineering services firm Comtrade Digital Services has opened its new its new global headquarters in Sandyford, Dublin, with plans to expand its team here.

The decision to locate its global headquarters in Dublin is part of a plan to grow its Irish and international operations. The new office will give the company better access to target markets in the Ireland, UK and US.

Business director of Comtrade Digital Services, Dejan Cušic, said it was an important milestone for the company. “Dublin is a city with unrivalled digital prowess and has become a technology hub for leaders in the field, as well as a location of great opportunity. We intend to continue our growth in Ireland, whilst innovating and collaborating with both existing and new customers.”

Comtrade Digital Services, which is part of the global Comtrade Solutions Group, provides software services and consultancy to companies such as Ryanair. The company has been in Ireland since 2001, and employs more than 1,500 people across Europe and North America.

“Our vision at Comtrade Digital Services is to deliver true innovation and leverage emerging technologies to enable businesses to evolve and grow globally,” said Viktor Kovacevic, vice president and general manager at Comtrade Digital Services. “We are also committed to sharing our insights through different initiatives and events. Having our global headquarters in Ireland allows us to combine knowledge and experience gained from working across Europe, and utilise this to help clients thrive on a global level.”

The company is being supported by IDA Ireland, with chief executive of the agency Martin Shanahan describing it as “another welcome investment to our thriving ecosystem of software engineering companies”.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys .

“We already have a strong footprint of ICT companies in the Greater Dublin area and we are very keen to expand that by attracting a wider range of specialist IT companies,” she said. “ We have the IT skills available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations in Ireland.”