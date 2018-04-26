New games summit set for Dublin this summer

A new games summit is set to hit Dublin this summer, highlighting homegrown talent and inviting the international games community to the city to help establish Ireland as a European games hub.

The industry-standard meeting is being aimed at professionals across multiple platforms, and will be held in the Alex Hotel on July 19th. The event will include speakers such as Havok cofounder Steve Collins, virtual reality expert Sam Watts and founder of Fickle Games Jen Carey.

It will be a mix of keynotes, panels, one to one meetings and networking events.

The event is being organised by AeonSpark Events, a gaming events management company that is aiming to position Ireland as a central hub for gaming. Cofounded by Graeme Moore and Theo Goyvaerts, the six directors of the firm have experience in the games industry and events management, with TotalExpo, GFD.ie, 8-Bit Conference, GEX and Elite Gamer.

“We want to celebrate the success, the innovation and the talent that video games have to offer,” organisers said.

Dublin Games Summit is the first of a series of events that are planned for Ireland, cofounder of AeonSpark Events Graeme Moore said.

Tickets are on sale at DublinGamesSummit.ie.