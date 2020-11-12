Qualcomm Technologies to invest €78m in new Cork R&D facility

Technology giant Qualcomm is to establish a research and development facility in Cork, a €78 million investment that could create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles over the next four years.

The Qualcomm Technologies facility will be located at Penrose Dock in the city centre. The office was opened in October, and recruitment is underway for roles in the ASIC areas of digital, analog, machine learning, automotive, CAD, automation, system validation, advanced design for new technologies and software engineering using leading-edge technologies to work on the next generation of ASIC Chips.

QT Technologies Ireland’s Paul Kelleher, who will lead the new facilities in Cork, said the city centre location will help the company to attract world-class engineering talent needed to for its success.

“We are excited about the new workplace in Penrose Dock,” said Ajay Bawale, Qualcomm’s vice president of engineering. “Not only are the offices state of the art, but they also have specially purposed and designed labs to enable continued ground-breaking security and validation work.”

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar. “Ireland is known for being one of the leading research, development and innovation locations in the world and today’s announcement is further evidence of our strength in this area,” he said. “Our skilled and talented workforce allows companies like Qualcomm to embed and grow their operations here.”

The investment is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Chief executive of the development agency Martin Shanahan said the new centre was a “terrific” project for Cork and the South West region. “This investment also significantly enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s strong standing in microelectronics R&D.”