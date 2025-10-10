Ireland under-21s come from behind to claim draw against Slovakia

Euro under-21 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland 2 (Mullins 4, Hakiki 60) Slovakia 2 (Melia OG 3, Marcelli 44)

Ireland twice came from behind to rescue a share of the spoils from their European under-21 qualifier against Slovakia at Turner’s Cross.

It looked like a pair of wicked deflections would cost the Boys in Green, but a goalkeeping blunder allowed Jad Hakiki to snatch a valuable draw in front of the 3,872 home crowd.

Ireland extended their unbeaten streak to 12 consecutive home games, although they would’ve targeted victory against the third seeds.

Jim Crawford’s side remain second behind Slovakia on goal difference in Group D. Their next stop is Birmingham for a meeting with European champions England. Lee Carsley’s side still hold a game in hand.

The game exploded into life with two goals inside four minutes.

Ireland made the first mistake, failing to deal with a deep free-kick. They compounded the error when allowing Daniel Danihel to turn back on to his left foot. The defender may not have appeared the biggest threat, but his potshot took a wicked deflection off Mason Melia’s head. Jauny had no chance to prevent the own goal.

It took Ireland just 86 seconds to get level. This time, Slovakia didn’t clear Seán Grehan’s long throw-in. Amid the scramble for possession, Cathal McCarthy flicked the ball into Jamie Mullins’ path. The Wycombe Wanderers midfielder didn’t hesitate to ping an unstoppable half-volley into the bottom corner.

The half settled down from there before ending as it started, with Ireland conceding via a deflection. Slovakia earned a corner when Jauny pushed Matej Riznic’s drive around the post. Grehan headed to the edge of the box, but Rocco Vata didn’t close down Marcelli in time. His speculative effort clipped off Grehan’s heel, wrong-footing Jauny and rolling into the net.

Ireland got level through Sligo Rovers star Hakiki’s first under-21 goal on the hour. From a quick throw-in, the impressive Adam Murphy put in a cross that appeared to be heading out of play. Adam Hrdina decided to claim the ball, but dropped it straight to Hakiki, who took his time before sending a deflected shot to the net.

Slovakia almost stole a winner in the 89th minute. After a good move down the right, Marcelli pulled the trigger. However, his shot bizarrely hit the crossbar twice. First, it took a deflection to rebound off the woodwork and on to Jauny’s head. That sent it on to the underside of the crossbar, but not across the line as the ball bounced into the Brest keeper’s arms.

Republic of Ireland: Jauny; Abankwah, Okagbue, Grehan, Slater; McCarthy (Noonan 68), Mullins, Adam Murphy; Hakiki (Ayinde 68) (Kone-Doherty 74), Melia, Vata (O’Mahony 90+2).

Slovakia: Hrdina; Pavek (Hranica 69), Paliscak, Jakubko, Danihel (Mielke 79); Hajovsky, Gidi, Gajdos (Murgas 69); Riznic, Griger (Pira 79), Marcelli (Fiala 90+1).

Referee: L Tschudi (Switzerland).