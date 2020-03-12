Pinergy teams up with Elight to offer sustainable lighting

Smart energy company Pinergy has partnered with “light as a service” company Elight to help Irish-based businesses invest in energy efficient lighting.

The partnership will see Elight, which installs and manages energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for the commercial sector, support Pinergy in the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of energy efficient lighting projects.

Elight provides a “light as a service” model in partnership with the likes of Philips and Actavo that sees it paying up-front costs for installing LED lighting. The company has already completed more than 900 projects in the commercial business sector, and piloted the partnership with Pinergy last year.

“Lighting is a significant cost for many businesses. We can now provide an attractive Light as a Service (LAAS) option for any capital lighting projects being undertaken,” said Enda Gunnell, Pinergy chief executive. “This simply means that customers pay for the lighting upgrade over a fixed period of time, resulting in no up-front costs and with the energy savings achieved completely funding the project.”

As part of the partnership, Pinergy and Elight will also be offering free audits for customers, giving professional advice on how companies can reduce consumption and carbon footprint, grant funding and energy support schemes promoted by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

“We are delighted to be forging this partnership with energy specialist Pinergy, a company that like ourselves is fully committed to delivering innovative solutions to support customers in reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and cost,” said Ian McKenna, managing director at Elight. “Our partnership announced today with Pinergy provides a very compelling proposition for businesses, and schools and enterprises that want to get smarter in their use of energy.”