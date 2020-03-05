Amazon fights €250m bill over Luxembourg tax arrangement

Online retailer Amazon. com is fighting a €250 million tax bill over its fiscal arrangements in Luxembourg, accusing European Union regulators of carelessness and ignoring evidence.

The European Commission’s “desire to show” that a tax arrangement in 2003 gave Amazon an advantage “has led it astray” from its duty as an impartial regulator, Michel Petite, a lawyer for Amazon, told judges of the EU General Court at the start of a two-day hearing in Luxembourg.

The EU decision’s “untenable reasoning” would lead to an “impossible conclusion” that would assume Amazon “gave its technology on the market for free”, he said. “Amazon would not be in business.”

The European Commission in 2017 decided Luxembourg had granted the internet giant deals that allowed the company to cut its taxable profits “to a quarter of what they were in reality,” in violation of EU state-aid rules. The tax payback order, plus interest, came amid a string of EU decisions since 2015, including a record 13 billion-euro recovery order for Apple, and so far inconclusive court judgments. – Bloomberg