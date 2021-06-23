Payments tech company Fiserve to add 200 jobs in Co Tipperary

Payments and financial services technology provider Fiserv is to add 200 jobs over the next three years in Co Tipperary as the company expands its research and development operations here.

The company is recruiting for roles in application and web development, cloud infrastructure, and data science and architecture at its Nenagh centre.

The new jobs are being created in response to growing demand for digital solutions among its clients and consumers.

The Nenagh Technology Centre opened in 2017 and has since been developing new services that facilitate the movement of money and information.

The additional investment in the centre will drive development of Fiserv’s flagship products Carat, an omnichannel commerce ecosystem, and Clover, its point-of-sale and business management platform.

Talent and skills

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the news. “This is really great news for Nenagh and the mid-west region,” he said. “These 200 new jobs are a welcome boost and one which the Government is very happy to support. Tipperary has the talent and skills to bring Fiserv to the next level and I wish the team the very best of luck with this expansion.”

The expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland

“This announcement exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued focus on winning jobs and investments in regional locations,” said Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland.