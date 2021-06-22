Cork-based SimoTech to create 70 jobs as it eyes global expansion

Irish-owned process automation company SimoTech is creating 70 new jobs over the next two years to support its growth.

The jobs will be based in Ireland, including at SimoTech’s expanded headquarters in Carrigaline, Co Cork. Some 20 of the 70 jobs will support SimoTech’s overseas work from Ireland, including its first contract in Singapore, working with a large vaccine provider on a major capital project in the APAC region.

The new roles will be created in process automation, computer system validation, labs informatics, it infrastructure and project management.

Founded in 2011, SimoTech has 85 staff working on projects across Ireland, the United States, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Singapore.

Clients

The company, which has major clients in the pharma/biotech sector, has already seen significant expansion in recent years, trebling its revenue to €14 million last year and doubling staff numbers over the past three years.

“SimoTech is an integral player in the global supply chain for pharmaceutical products, and in engineering the vital technologies that support their manufacture,” said Pat Desmond, CEO of SimoTech. “Over the last three years, demand for automation expertise has allowed us to expand at a rate of 30 per cent each year, doubling our client base.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement. “SimoTech is a shining example of the type of technical innovation Ireland has to offer, and I’m delighted to see it expand its global footprint while creating high-skilled jobs at home,” he said. “ Biotech and pharma are crucial sectors for the Irish economy and having home-grown companies of the calibre of SimoTech is essential to that success.”

Jobs

Mr Desmond said the new jobs were a first step, with plans to expand the company across Europe, the US, and Asia, while still building from Cork.

“By embracing smart manufacturing technology, we are now able to provide 24/7, remote services to our clients, anywhere in the world. During the pandemic, that allowed these corporates to keep their plants operating, even when site visits were not possible due to restrictions,” he said. “By providing these vital services remotely, we are also able to expand our business abroad while still supporting job creation at home in Ireland.”

Martin Corkery, regional director for the South and South East at Enterprise Ireland, said the announcement was a sign of major growth both in the company and in Ireland’s life sciences sector.