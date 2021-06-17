BrowserStack to double staff numbers in Dublin

BrowserStack plans to double headcount at its Irish operations after closing a $200 million (€167.5 million)Series B funding round at a $4 billion valuation.

Founded in India in 2011 by Ritesh Arora, the company has had an office in Dublin since 2017. It currently employs about 30 people in the Republic.

The company told The Irish Times it intends to at least double employee numbers over the next 18 months with new hires across engineering and sales.

“Dublin is a key infrastructure hub for BrowserStack,” said David Braiden, director of data centre operations.”

“We serve many of our customers in Europe from Dublin, and will continue to invest in and expand our technology infrastructure to serve our rapidly growing European customer base,” he added.

BrowserStack’s products help developers to build bug-free software for internet users accessing websites and mobile applications. Its platform is used by developers in over half of the Fortune 500 with customers including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesco, Ikea, Spotify, Expedia, and Trivago.

Tripled employees

In the last three years, BrowserStack has more than tripled its employee base to more than 750 people across seven countries. It has also opened ten new data centres globally during that period. Overall, it has more than 50,000 customers and claims over four million developer sign-ups.

As well as adding to staff numbers locally, the company is also looking at more than doubling headcount globally over the next 18 months to 1,600 people.

The latest fundraise was led by Bond and with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel.

“We are going to double-down on solving new developer problems in the space of DevOps testing,” said Mr Arora, the company’s chief executive.