New mobile network GoMo takes aim at Irish operators

A new mobile network is hoping to lure customers with all calls, texts and data for €10 a month for as long as a customer signs up.

But anyone hoping to join GoMo will have to bring their own mobile phone to the network, as the company will only offer 30 day sim-only plans.

Mobile virtual network operator GoMo’s €10 offer has one other catch – it is only open to the first 100,000 customers who sign up.

GoMo, which is owned by Eir, is pitching itself as Ireland’s first “truly digital mobile brand” and is trading on simplicity and value.

MVNOs offer mobile services to customers by using another operator’s infrastructure rather than investing in building their own.

The model has had mixed success in Ireland, where much of the market is divided between Vodafone and Three Ireland, with Eir’s mobile business in third place. Tesco and An post both offer mobile phone services using the MVNO model, as does Virgin Media.

Dixon Carphone’s iD Mobile mobile network shut down in 2018 after racking up millions of euro in losses. The network, which piggybacked on the Three Ireland network, attracted between 20,000 and 30,000 customers before its parent company tried to offload it.

The GoMo offering is slightly different in that it is owned by Eir, and will use Eir’s existing mobile network.

GoMO customers will have access to 4G data as part of the plan. However, the company did not say how much its plan will cost when the introductory offer expires.