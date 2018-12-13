Network intelligence firm ThousandEyes to open ‘key’ Dublin office

Network intelligence company ThousandEyes is opening a sales and services office in Dublin.

The company has not specified exactly how many jobs the new office will bring, but it is understood that it will initially be about 20 positions.

The firm, which produces software to monitor networks and analyse the performance of local and wide area networks which clients use to run their businesses, also appointed Orla Moran as the senior director of inside sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Ms Moran will build and expand the company’s sales presence throughout Ireland and Europe.

Cofounder Mohit Lad said the Dublin office would be a key hub. “Over the last 12 months, we have seen an unbelievable increase in demand for our technology by large enterprise customers in EMEA whose dependence on hybrid environments and the internet is ever increasing,” he said.

EMEA operations

“In addition to our existing presence in London, we are excited to build a key hub for ThousandEyes in Dublin and leverage the infrastructure and talent pool in Ireland in order to scale our broader EMEA operations.”

The news was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys. “We have been working to expand our footprint in cloud computing and ThousandEyes’ arrival here is a great vote of confidence in what we have been doing in this area,” she said.

Established in 2010, ThousandEyes now has offices in San Francisco, Austin in Texas, London, New York, Tokyo, and Dublin. The company is tapping into a growing trend towards cloud services. According to research from Gartner, spending on public cloud services in the EMEA region will grow 15 per cent in 2019 to $38.5 billion.

Last month, the company reported an incident where some Google traffic was temporarily misrouted through China. The incident raised concerns that communications were being hijacked. Nigeria’s Main One Cable Co subsequently took responsibility for the misrouting, saying it was a glitch that occurred during a network upgrade.