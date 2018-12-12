Clanwilliam makes 18th acquisition as it snaps up Dictate IT

Clanwilliam, the fast-growing Irish healthcare, technology and services group, has made its 18th acquisition with a deal to buy clinical speech services and software specialist Dictate IT.

The London-headquartered company provides digital dictation, outsourced transcription, and speech recognition services to 27 healthcare providers in the UK and Ireland. Its solutions are used by more than 30,000 clinicians daily to create, store and distribute outpatient clinical reports.

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

Clanwilliam, which has been on the acquisition trail in recent years, last month secured funds for further expansion through a €300 million debt placement with Alcentra.

The company is headed by Howard Beggs, the founder of Helix Health, which was acquired by Eli Global for a reported €45 million in late 2014.

Clanwilliam has combined revenues approaching $100 million with operations in eight countries. Mr Beggs has previously ruled out a flotation for the group, or a sale of any of its subsidiaries, saying it holds companies “for the long haul”.

“Our approach is to find companies that fit with our ethos and vision, which is to be innovative, caring and committed to making sure that healthcare professionals, patients and their families benefit from the work we do,” said Mr Beggs.

“Dictate IT is an excellent fit with that ethos and it will add real and tangible value from its expert knowledge, customer base and market-leading products.”