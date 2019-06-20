LinkedIn to create 800 new jobs in Dublin

LinkedIn is to create 800 jobs in Dublin in a move that will take its Irish headcount to 2,000 people by the middle of next year.

The social network said the jobs announcement was a result of increased growth in its business in Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA).

Recruitment for the new roles has already commenced with 100 jobs currently available in areas such as sales, marketing, customer service, finance and analytics.

LinkedIn, which has 630 million members globally, including two million in the Republic, last year signed a lease for a new 150,000 sq ft development at One Wilton Park, which is due to open in late 2020. It said it will also retain its current offices at the same location.

Full employment

The company said given the Republic was at full employment it is renewing its ‘Returnin’ programme, which looks to provide additional support for individuals returning to employment after taking time out.

Accounts filed for the company’s Irish arm late last year showed it recorded a 20 per cent rise in revenues in 2017 to $1.57 billion (€1.39 billion) as it returned to the black, reversing a $779.4 million loss in 2016 to a $2.7 billion pre-tax profit a year later.

Founded in 2003, the professional networking platform, which is used primarily by jobseekers, opened its first Irish operation in 2010 with just three employees. It is now the company’s second largest office in the world after its global headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

“Our growth in Ireland continues at a phenomenal rate, both as an employer, but also as a platform that two million Irish professionals have come to rely on to develop their careers and find their next jobs,” said Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland.

Although the company has largely escaped the attention shown to social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, it did come under fire late last year when an audit by the Data Protection Commissioner revealed its Irish arm had processed the email addresses of 18 million non-members and targeted them with advertising without permission.