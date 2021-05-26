Limerick-based Tango Telecom snapped up by Nasdaq-listed CSG

Nasdaq-listed CSG has acquired Irish mobile telecoms software company Tango for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1999, Tango is a Limerick-based company that develops software for telecoms operators. Its technology supports more than one billion subscribers in over 50 countries.

Tango, which had raised €3 million from investors that include Delta Partners prior to the acquisition, employs about 60 people. Customers include América Móvil, Telefónica and Airtel.

The company has a long-standing relationship with CSG, with the two having won at least six customers jointly.

CSG, which is headquartered in Colorado, was founded in 1982 as a division of First Data under the name Cable Services Group. A business support systems company, it recorded revenues of $996.8 million last year, The company listed on the Nadaq in 1996. It employs 3,500 people in 24 countries and has 430 clients worldwide.

Relationship

“Our decade-long relationship with CSG has powered end-to-end mobile monetisation solutions for leading providers around the world,” said Dr Colm Ward, chief executive Tango Telecom.

“Now as a combined company, we can harness the momentum we’ve built to further accelerate the growth of our cloud solution provider customers, enabling them to capture greater market share and capitalise on new revenue generating sources powered by the world of 5G,” he added.

The acquisitions is a sign of increased consolidation in the sector with Irish telecoms companies Anam and Ammeon having also been recently bought.