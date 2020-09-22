Legal tech company Bundledocs raises €600,000 in funding

Cork-based technology company Bundledocs has secured €600,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

The company has developed a document bundling software product for the legal sector that helps lawyers pull information from different sources and organise them in indexed booklets within minutes.

Bundledocs, which was founded in 2005, is led by Brian Kenneally. It has more than 700 clients across 34 countries and says demand for its paperless solutions has jumped by more than 40 per cent since the coronavirus pandemic due to more legal professionals working remotely.

The company intends to use the new funding to invest in product development and to boost sales and marketing activity as it looks to expand further in a number of markets.

“Today’s announcement marks a real step change for us as a company. We started out with a small team and I am very proud of the tremendous amount we have achieved to date. The last two years has seen Bundledocs scale rapidly. Our client base has grown to include many of the world’s Top 200 law firms, as well as in-house Government departments in the UK, Australia, Ireland and the US,” said Mr Kenneally.

“With this funding, we can now accelerate that growth, strategically building out our global team in our key markets. We recently opened an office in Sydney and with the help of Enterprise Ireland, we will be expanding our presence across Asia-Pacific,” he added.