KM Medical scores with Sports Surgery Clinic partnership

Irish software company KM Medical has signed a deal with the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry that will see the facility using KM’s electronic referrals system. KM is an Enterprise Ireland-backed firm which develops software solutions to improve the efficiency of hospitals, clinics and doctors and improve patient outcomes.

The Cork-based company, which is led by Andy O’Donoghue, who regularly appears on radio commentating on technology gadgets, has also implemented its iMedDoc software in the private hospital to manage outpatient activity.

High-profile clients of the clinic include Leinster and Ireland rugby player Johnny Sexton.