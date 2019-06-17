IT equipment disposal firm Wisetek agrees Dubai partnership

IT equipment disposal company Wisetek has agreed a strategic alliance with Dubai based recycling company Enviroserve to provide services in the Middle East.

The Irish-based company, which specialises in the IT asset disposal, data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services, said the multi-year deal would facilitate its international expansion.

This joint partnership operation is located at the Recycling Hub, a 280,000sq ft electronic waste processing plant in Dubai which is the world’s largest integrated electronic and specialised waste recycling facility. This will be Wisetek’s main hub for the Middle East and Africa region.

“We are delighted to partner with Enviroserve and to work with their new integrated recycling facility in Dubai and furthermore to collaborate with the company for the Middle East and Africa region,” said Wisetek chief executive Sean Sheehan. “Through this exclusive partnership we are able to offer value recovery, secure data destruction and responsible recycling services of retired IT equipment across the entire region.”

The new facility joins Wisetek’s operations in Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, Texas and California, a facility in Thailand, and its entrance to the UK market with an operation in Reading.