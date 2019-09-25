Irish tech firm Future Ticketing secures deals with two English rugby clubs

Irish tech company Future Ticketing has driven two deals with English rugby clubs over the line. Future Ticketing, which develops and sells software to businesses and organisations that allows them sell tickets online directly to their customers, has agreed long-term partnerships with Jersey Reds and Coventry Rugby.

The move follows Future Ticketing’s ongoing deal with Irish provincial side Connacht. Both Jersey Reds and Coventry play in the Rugby Football Union Championship in England.

Jersey Reds play at the Stade Santander International Arena, which holds 4,000. Coventry Rugby play at the Butts Park Arena, which has capacity for about 4,000 fans, 3,000 of them seated.

Sophisticated software

Liam Holton, chief executive of Future Ticketing, said that the Irish-based company was delighted that Jersey Reds and Coventry agreed to use its software.

Mark Morgan, Jersey Reds chairman, said the club was pleased to team up with Future Ticketing, which offered sophisticated software and brought “understanding of digital ticketing from rugby, football and horseracing”.

Pete Brown, managing director of Coventry Rugby, said: “We are delighted to partner with Future Ticketing. Our priority is to bring Coventry Rugby in line with the best practice in sport.”