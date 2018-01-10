Irish analytics centre and Samsung in AI project

The Insight Centre for Data Analytics, a joint collaboration between a number of Irish third-level institutions, has teamed up with Samsung to establish a new €4 million artificial intelligence (AI) research project at UCD.

The three-year project will see Samsung using Insight’s data science and AI expertise across machine learning, user modelling, and recommender systems, to enable It to create smarter products.

The project will be led by Prof Barry Smyth, Dr Aonghus Lawlor and associate prof Neil Hurley and will involve a team of more than 25 researchers and highly skilled staff from Samsung and UCD. It will result in the establishment of 12 new research posts at UCD.

Joint initiative

The Insight Centre for Data Analytics is a joint initiative between researchers at UCD, NUI Galway, UCC, DCU, and other institutions. The €75 million Research Centre is funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and a wide range of industry partners.

“Ireland has an excellent reputation in machine learning and recommender systems and the Insight Centre for Data Analytics is delighted to be working with Samsung to help bring our innovative technologies out of the lab to Samsung devices and customer-base,” said Prof Smyth.