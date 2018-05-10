IDA says it is working to improve planning process after Apple decision

IDA Ireland has expressed disappointment at Apple’s decision to scrap plans to build an €850 million data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.

The state body said the decision showed changes to the planning process were necessary.

“We need a much higher degree of predictability in relation to our planning processes. Not predictability about outcomes, but definitive timelines that are appropriate for the pace at which the commercial world works,” said chief executive Martin Shanahan.

IDA said it is working with the Government to assess the impact of Apple’s decision and to ensure a streamlined planning process is introduced that provides greater certainty for investors.

Minister for business, enterprise and innovation Heather Humphreys, welcomed Apple’s commitment to its existing operations in Ireland.

“The Government, together with IDA Ireland, did everything it could to support this investment. This included high-level engagement with the company, both at home and abroad. Ultimately, in spite of these efforts, Apple has taken a commercial decision not to proceed, making it clear that the delays that beset this project caused them to reconsider their plans,” she said.

“These delays have, if nothing else, underlined our need to make the State’s planning and legal processes more efficient. The Government has therefore already been working, over the last number of months, to make improvements to those processes. This will ensure we are better placed to take advantage of future such investment opportunities, whether from data centre providers or other sectors,” Ms Humphrey added.

She said the Government had already taken steps to make planning and legal processes more efficient over the last year. These actions include the development of a National Policy Statement on the role of data centres in Ireland’s overall enterprise strategy.

In addition, the Government has published legislative proposals to designate data centres as “strategic infrastructure” for planning purposes. This will ensure that future data centre-related planning applications can move more swiftly through the planning process.

New accelerated judicial review procedures for strategic infrastructure developments have also recently been put in place.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) criticised failings in the planning permission process that led to Apple’s withdrawal.

“The inefficiencies in our planning system have resulted in many disasters in the past but today it has resulted in the loss of the largest investment in the history of the State. The negative ramifications of this system are far greater than the loss of €850 million. Ireland’s destination as a location for FDI has been irreparably damaged,” said director general Tom Parlon.

“You can be sure that our competitors internationally will happily point to this disaster when pursuing investment from global companies. The story of what happened here in Athenry will be at the top of every risk report placed on the desk of a global CEO for the coming years,” he added.

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot said delays in planning are undermining the Republic’s national competitiveness.

“This morning’s announcement by Apple to halt their plans for a data centre in Athenry is disappointing but not surprising and will be met with dismay by the business community generally as well as in the local region which would have received a very significant economic boost from the proposed €850 million investment,” he said.

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney, who this week resigned from his position as assistant Government chief whip, called on the Government to designate Athenry as an area of special investment to counteract the negativity arising from Apple’s difficulties in the town.