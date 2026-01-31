Premier League wrap: Arsenal stroll back to winning ways against Leeds and go seven points clear

Karl Darlow of Leeds United fails to make a save as he scores an own goal against Arsenal after a corner. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

Premier League: Leeds 0 Arsenal 4 (Zubimendi 27, Darlow OG 38, Gyokeres 69, Jesus 86)

Arsenal reaffirmed their Premier League title credentials with a comfortable 4-0 win at Leeds to lift them seven points clear at the top of the table.

Martin Zubimendi and Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s own goal put Arsenal 2-0 up at the interval before second-half efforts from Viktor Gyokeres and substitute Gabriel Jesus got Mikel Arteta’s side back on track.

The Gunners made it eight straight wins against Leeds and remain unbeaten against them in 16 matches, stretching back to 2003, while they have not lost at Elland Road since November 2000.

Arsenal followed up goalless league draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest with last week’s home defeat to Manchester United, prompting suggestions they were feeling the pressure in pursuit of their first domestic title since 2004.

But they made it eight straight Champions League wins in midweek to reach the last 16, beating Kairat 3-2, and there was no sign of any nerves in West Yorkshire.

The Gunners, who made it seven straight wins against Leeds when they thrashed them 5-0 in August at the Emirates Stadium, were dealt an early blow when Buyako Saka limped out of the warm-up with a hip injury.

But the Londoners made light of the England winger’s withdrawal as his replacement Noni Madueke played a key role in both opening goals to give his side a 2-0 half-time lead.

Zubimendi saw a tame low effort easily gathered by Darlow, but the Spain midfielder’s next effort gave Arsenal a 27th-minute lead as he stole in at the near post to guide home Madueke’s excellent cross.

Leeds had lost only one of their previous 10 league games to put daylight between themselves and the bottom three and they had made a promising start, with skipper Ethan Ampadu firing over in the 11th minute.

But once Arsenal got their noses in front, they took control. Gyokeres headed back across the six-yard box and the visitors mounted further pressure before they were gifted a second goal in the 38th minute.

Madueke whipped in a corner to the near post and Darlow, impeded by team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin, was only able to punch the ball down and into his own net.

Leeds replaced Ilia Gruev and James Justin with Sean Longstaff and Noah Okafor at half-time and lifted their fans at the start of the second half.

Arsenal defender Gabriel lunged in front of Calvert-Lewin to divert Gabriel Gudmundsson’s cross for a corner and after Jayden Bogle’s shot was also deflected wide, Pascal Struijk’s header from the resulting corner forced David Raya into a low save.

After a fine covering tackle from Joe Rodon to deny Gyokeres, Leeds enjoyed another spell of possession and a fervent home crowd did their best to help them build some momentum.

But hopes of an unlikely comeback were snuffed out in the 69th minute when Gyokeres got in front of Bogle to dispatch Gunners substitute Gabriel Martinelli’s cross from in front of goal for his sixth league goal of the season.

Jesus saw his header brilliantly saved by Darlow before he latched on to Martin Odegaard’s pass into the box and turned inside Struijk to steer a shot into the bottom corner as Leeds slipped to their 10th league defeat of the season.

Wolves 0 Bournemouth 2 (Kroupi 33, Scott 90+1)

Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott were on target to earn Bournemouth a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Bournemouth had to work hard for their third league victory in four which compounded basement side Wolves to a first home defeat in 2026.

Wolves did not do a lot wrong in the first period until Andre’s error led to 19-year-old Kroupi firing in his eighth goal of the campaign.

The home side were unable to break down the Bournemouth defence but it was not for the want of trying as Djordje Petrovic was forced into a string of second-half saves to keep their lead intact while Joao Gomes hit the post.

The Cherries have not enjoyed the best of times away from their own patch but Scott sunk a late dagger into Wolves to seal all three points and their first win on the road since a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in August.

Brighton 1 (Gross 73) Everton 1 (Beto 90+7)

Substitute Beto struck in the seventh minute of added time to earn Everton a dramatic 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton.

Albion were poised to celebrate a first win in four top-flight outings thanks to Pascal Gross’ first goal since returning to the club from Borussia Dortmund.

But, after Irish defender Jake O’Brien’s thumping effort was spilled by Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at the death, Beto tapped home the rebound, sparking wild scenes in the away end and prompting Toffees boss David Moyes to run on to the pitch to celebrate.

Everton move on to 34 points courtesy of the late drama, while Brighton remain three points below following a solitary victory from their last 11 league fixtures.