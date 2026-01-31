James McClean the provider as Derry City beat Shamrock Rovers to win President’s Cup

President’s Cup: Shamrock Rovers 0 Derry City 1 (Markey 33)

Before the President’s Cup was presented to Derry City, James McClean moved easily among the Shamrock Rovers crowd, even helping one young fan with a selfie.

Clearly, the League of Ireland has found its replacement for Damien Duff.

In boxing parlance, this was a useful sparring session for both clubs as the emergence of Victor Ozhianvuna briefly intersected with the final act in McClean’s storied career.

Derry manager Tiernan Lynch labelled the fixture a “glorified friendly” but seven yellow cards indicated that everyone else felt otherwise. Even Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley was booked before half-time as a 4,711 attendance saw enough to highlight March 6th on the calendar.

That is when the Candystripes return to Tallaght for a Premier Division tie that already feels like a six-pointer in the title race.

Overall, there was a preseason feel to proceedings albeit with the odd silky touch or tough tackle. Like when Jack Byrne cut down McClean after his fellow Republic of Ireland international deceived Ozhianvuna with a delicate stepover. Byrne was duly cautioned.

Shamrock Rovers’ Victor Ozhianvuna and Darragh Markey of Derry City. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Lynch has rebuilt the Derry squad that finished runners-up to Rovers in 2023 and 2025. Besides the McClean brothers return, with Patrick starting at centre half, the other new signings, Darragh Markey, Joshua Thomas and former Bohemian James Clarke, had the Hoops on alert from kick-off.

Rovers have hardly stood still under Bradley, who is entering his 11th season in charge, with their defence of both the league and FAI Cup to be led by graduates from the Roadstone academy. Three players who featured at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar last November started here; Alex Noonan got the nod ahead Ed McGinty in goal, Max Kovalevskis looked dangerous coming off the right wing while Ozhianvuna played a more central role.

This season is being billed as Ozhianvuna’s breakout campaign before he completes a €2 million move to Arsenal in January 2027. The teenager played an unfussy link role besides one moment when he turned on a sixpence to leave McClean in his wake.

Back and forth went the midfield duels until McClean beat Kovalevskis down the left and his low cross invited Markey to blast a half-volley beyond Noonan. As the Derry players huddled in celebration, the 36-year-old celebrated by himself, arms spread wide in front of the hardcore Rovers fans.

It would have been 2-0 six minutes into the second half only McGinty, having replaced Noonan, denied Adam O’Reilly with a fine save off his chest. The former Ireland under-21 goalkeeper kept Rovers afloat on 65 minutes when he blocked Thomas’s shot, again from point-blank range, after the Welsh striker hared away from Pico Lopes.

McGinty removed any idea of Noonan usurping him come next Friday’s league opener at home to Dundalk by parrying a Kevin Dos Santos effort in injury time. The Portuguese winger flashed the rebound wide of an empty net.

Shamrock Rovers: Noonan (McGinty 46); Cleary, Lopes, Matthews (Brennan 64), Kovalevskis (Grant 46), Malley (Healy 46), Byrne (Watts 46), O’Sullivan; Ozhianvuna, Mulraney; McGovern.

Derry City: Maher; Bannon (Doherty 80), P McClean, Slevin, Fleming; Clarke (Dos Santos 79), Winchester (O’Reilly 46), J McClean; Markey, Thomas (Rylah 88), Duffy.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).