Google liaising with HSE to remedy issue with Covid app

Google is working with the Health Service Executive to try and fix a reported issue with the Covid Tracker app which is rapidly draining the battery for some Android phone users.

A Google spokesperson told The Irish Times: “We’re aware of reports that some Android users of Ireland’s Exposure Notifications app are experiencing an issue with the battery life of their phones. We are working with the developer to fix this as soon as possible.”

The number of people who have received close contact alerts through the Republic’s Covid Tracker app has reached 137 since the app was launched on July 7th.

Of those 137 close contact alerts, 129 people have subsequently chosen to speak to the HSE’s contact tracing team for advice and to be offered testing.

Latest figures from the HSE show that as of Sunday evening, 1,573,020 people had downloaded the app.

The HSE said that on average 10,000 to 20,000 people were downloading the Covid-19 tracker app every day, with the figure tending to be higher after “bad news” such as a significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Close-contact alerts

As of August 3rd there had been 137 close-contact alerts, 129 people have subsequently chosen to speak to the Health Service Executive’s contact tracing team for advice and to be offered testing.

The HSE also revealed that 58 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have uploaded the random IDs that have been generated by their phone in order to anonymously alert people who they were in close contact with.

The tracker app was developed for the HSE by Waterford company Nearform.