Future of National Broadband Plan thrown into doubt

Fianna Fáil and Labour have expressed fears for the future of the Government’s National Broadband Plan amid reports that a key member of the last consortium bidding for the contract has withdrawn.

SSE is withdrawing from the Enet consortium, according to a RTÉ News report, a development which means “it is conceivable that no contract will be signed this side of 2020,” Fianna Fáil communications spokesman Timmy Dooley said on Saturday.

In a statement, the chairman of the Enet consortium, David McCourt said the group was considering and reviewing structures to ensure “the optimum response” to the tender process.

He stressed the consortium’s “continued commitment to Ireland and to the Government’s policy of delivering a high-speed rural broadband network”.

The plan, which was first announced in 2012, promised to provide “next generation broadband to every home and business in the State” through a combination of commercial and State investment. More than 500,000 homes require State intervention to achieve that.

Earlier this year, Eir pulled out of the running citing “repeatedly highlighted” commercial, regulatory and governance issues.

Mr Dooley said in statement that “it’s clear as night follows day that the process has to date been so convoluted and bureaucratic that every major commercial player has not felt comfortable continuing.

“With ESB, Vodafone, Eir and now SSE all out, what hope is there for the 520,000 households in isolated and rural communities that they will see their homes and businesses connected in the next six to eight years?”

“Minister [Denis] Naughten must confirm when he became aware of SSE’s decision, and what his plans are into the future?

Labour’s spokesman on communications Seán Sherlock said: “We’ve known since February that there is only one bidder left in this project. Public trust is shot to pieces and the broadband plan is in shambles, and citizens will bear the brunt of this latest failure.

“The Minister now has serious questions to answer. We’ve had a litany of withdrawals from the process on his watch.

“The next moves from Government on this will be critical.”