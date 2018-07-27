Limerick-headquartered AMCS acquires US firm DesertMicro

AMCS Group, the Limerick-based waste and recycling management software firm that recently raised €100 million, has acquired US Software as a service (SaaS) provider DesertMicro for an undisclosed sum.

This is the company’s second acquisition of the year following a deal to buy Brady Recycling Solutions from its parent in January.

DesertMicro is a Jacksonville, Florida-headquartered company that has developed a SaaS platform specifically for companies in the waste and recycling space that manages all their customer relationship management (CRM), routing, dispatching and accounting needs.

AMCS said the latest transaction would add over 250 clients to its existing 1,600 global customer list.

The group, whose backers include the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), supplies software and ‘on-vehicle technology’ to recycling and waste management firms,

Established in 2003, AMCS has made ten acquisitions to date, with many of these occurring over the last few years as it look to expand into other markets. Among the recent deals are ones for Dublin-based software developer Senddr, Dutch company GMT Europe, and the US firm PC Scale Technologies.

“The waste and recycling industry is going through a massive transition. Companies are re-positioning themselves in the growing, more circular economy. These organisations also have an increasing appetite to digitalise their business and automate business processes. It requires software companies like AMCS, with a certain scale, to be able to make the investments needed to support this transformation,” said AMCS chief executive Jimmy Martin.

“With the addition of DesertMicro to AMCS, we have the opportunity to further strengthen our global footprint, expand our product portfolio and continue to invest in our state of-the-art AMCS Platform,” he added.

Earlier this year, AMCS announced plans to create 100 new jobs in Ireland with the opening of a new global headquarters and following the completion of a new €100 million investment from Insight Venture Partners and ISIF.

Other backers of the company include Highland Europe and Enterprise Ireland.