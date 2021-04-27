EmTech announces headline speakers for July conference

European technology conference EmTech has announced the first of its headline speakers for its July event, with the cofounder of Moderna Kenneth Chien and Nuritas cofounder Dr Nora Khaldi due to take part.

Peter Rawlinson, chief executive of Lucid Motors, and Marga Hoek, author of The Trillion Dollar Shift, will also speak at the event in Belfast.

MIT Technology Review’s flagship European conference will be held on July 1st and 2nd, as a virtual event for this year. It will also be hosted by Belfast for 2022 and 2023.

The conference brings together technology, business and culture, sharing research and discoveries.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Forging a Brighter Future”, exploring a sustainable, intelligent, healthy and equitable future.

“As we look to explore how technology will continue to impact society through the lens of sustainability, health and artificial intelligence, we must turn to those who are on the cutting edge of their respective fields and are leading the way to push the boundaries of what technology can do in the post-pandemic world,” said Tom Gray, lead curator of EmTech Europe.

This year’s conference will discuss how technology can create an equitable economy and society, focusing on artificial intelligence, health and sustainability under the themes of an Intelligent Future, a Healthy Future, and a Sustainable Future.