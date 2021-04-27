ActiveCampaign plans additional expansion for Dublin office

ActiveCampaign said it will add 200 jobs at its Irish operation in the next two years, tripling its headcount in Dublin.

The US sales and marketing software company had pledged in 2019 to create 200 jobs in Dublin over three years, opening its new European headquarters. It has already reached the 100 milestone at the Dublin operation, with staff employed across sales, support, marketing, design and HR. It now plans to create 200 jobs by the end of 2023.

“Dublin is a thriving technology hub with a deep talent pool,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “We’re investing in the market here because we believe that these are the right people to support our customers across the entire EMEA region. This is an exciting time to be at ActiveCampaign, and we’re looking for more talented individuals to complete our team and introduce us to emerging and growing businesses across Europe. ”

Platform

ActiveCampaign has developed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform focused on marketing and sales automation that easily integrates with the likes of Shopify and WordPress. The company said there is high demand for customer experience automation in Europe, facilitating its growth.

The expansion comes after a $240 million (€198 million) Series C funding round earlier this month, and the hiring of former Glassdoor executive John Lamphiere as its Regional Vice President for EMEA.

“If recent events have taught us anything, it’s that the customer needs to be at the heart of any business’s go-to market strategy. That’s what ActiveCampaign stands for and why I’m thrilled to join the company,” said Lamphiere. “ActiveCampaign truly embodies this for the customers it serves, which is a real differentiator in this competitive market. I’m looking forward to helping our customers achieve their growth goals through powerful automation for a seamless experience across every touchpoint.”