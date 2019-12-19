ECJ says Facebook data transfers to US ‘valid’ in Max Schrems case

Facebook and thousands of other companies that use European Union-approved clauses to ship commercial data across borders got a boost from an adviser to the bloc’s top court.

At issue are so-called standard contractual clauses, and parts of the EU-US Privacy Shield, the transatlantic data transfer pact adopted in 2016 to replace the Safe Harbor accord which had been torpedoed by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems.

In a non-binding opinion, advocate general Henrik General Saugmandsgaard Øe of the Court of Justice of the EU on Thursday said the EU clauses are “valid.” While he said it was not for the tribunal to rule on the legality of the separate Privacy Shield pact in this case, he expressed concerns over people’s right to privacy and “an effective remedy”.

The advice may provide clues for the outcome of the the final decision. Rulings by the Luxembourg-based court usually come several months later.

Data transfers are an essential part of the modern economy. Many companies rely on cloud services with suppliers located outside the EU, or use service providers with round-the-clock support from locations across the world. Businesses often centralise their marketing priorities globally or need to centralise travel bookings for their staff.

Mr Schrems, a law student who successfully fought against the EU’s previous Safe Harbour privacy rules in 2015, triggered the current case when he challenged Facebook’s use of such contractual clauses on the grounds that they do not offer sufficient data protection safeguards.

Speaking prior to publication of the opinion, Hogan Lovells, a partner Eduardo Ustaran said that if the court ruled that the current tool used by Facebook is not lawful, the move would have wide-ranging implications for corporations of all sizes across Europe.

“Every single organisation in Europe is affected by this because they are sending data outside the EU all the time,” he said.

Transfers of data from the EU to the rest of the world involve anything from credit card transactions to human resources databases.

“Even a restaurant or a corner shop in Brussels [would be affected] because they are almost certainly using an email service provider outside the EU,” adds Mr Ustaran. “The judgment will potentially have huge implications for global data protection in the future.”

Judges, who will rule in the coming months, follow advisers’ recommendations in four out of five cases.

The Schrems cases stretch back to 2013, when former US contractor Edward Snowden exposed the extent of spying by the US National Security Agency. The revelations led to the original complaints by Mr Schrems asking the Irish Data Protection Commissioner to stop Facebook’s EU-US data transfers. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg/Reuters/Financial Times Limited