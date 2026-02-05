Courts

Joshua Allen appears in court on dangerous driving charge

Son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen charged with offence which took place in Co Cork last November

Joshua Allen is charged with driving in such a manner, considering speed and other factors, as to be a danger to himself and the public. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited
Directions are awaited in the case of Joshua Allen, the 26-year-old son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, who was charged with dangerous driving at a sitting of Midleton District Court in Co Cork in November of last year.

Allen, with an address at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork, faces a single count of dangerous driving.

He is charged with driving in such a manner, considering speed and other factors, as to be a danger to himself and the public.

The alleged offence occurred in the townland of Monagunna on the R629 road in Shanagarry, Co Cork, on October 27th, 2025.

Allen appeared before Midleton District Court on Thursday in connection with the alleged incident. Court presenter Sgt Majella O’Sullivan told Judge Miriam Walsh that a file on the case was currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). It is expected that the file will be completed in less than a month.

O’Sullivan asked that the case be adjourned until May for DPP directions.

Defence solicitor Don Ryan consented to the adjournment application by gardaí. The judge adjourned the case until May 14th next. Allen was further remanded on bail.

