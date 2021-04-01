Dyson V15 Detect uses lasers to ensure no dust particles go unmissed

Dyson has unveiled a new cordless vacuum cleaner that not only cleans your home, it tells you how well you’ve cleaned it. The V15 Detect comes with a laser-equipped cleaning head that illuminates small dust particles you may otherwise miss, and acoustic dust sensing that shows the size and number of particles on the LCD screen.

More importantly, it has a sensor that increases and decreases suction power depending on the floor type and amount of dust it detects. It uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor and five-stage filtration to capture dust particles down to 0.3 microns – that’s tiny, just to be clear.

Clog free

And there may finally be a solution to the clogged up brush bar, with an anti tangle Hair Screw that uses a conical bar to ensure your appliance stays clog free.

Since we are all spending so much more time at home, this may well be a welcome addition to the spring cleaning lineup.

Dyson V15 Detect, €650, dyson.ie