Dublin tech firm VRAI set for expansion after move into Temple Bar offices

Irish technology company VRAI is poised for expansion as it moved into new offices in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The company, which specialises in virtual and augmented reality has increased its staff from four to 12 since June, and has raised €575,000 through the Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start Up Programme to develop its Hazardous Environment Awareness Training(Heat) virtual reality training platform.

Reduced risk

The platform allows employers to prepare workers for hazardous environments but with reduced risk, improved operational outputs and data-driven insights into performance. The new offices in the Skylab Building were opened by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

Among VRAI’s clients are international names such as Samsung, IAG and the United Nations, and domestic clients such as the ESB and Kingspan.