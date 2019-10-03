Dublin ranks average in listing of the smartest cities globally

Dublin has been ranked 30th out of 102 in a list of “smart cities.”

Singapore is regarded to be the smartest city in the world in the study, which is based on citizens’ perceptions. The index focuses on how citizens perceive the scope and impact of efforts to make their cities smart, balancing “economic and technological aspects” with “humane dimensions”.

The Irish capital rated relatively well in some areas but performed particularly badly for issues such as housing and traffic congestion.

“Dublin ranks below average on its income group. Yet, quality of life is perceived to be high given the level of the city’s technology, said Prof Arturo Bris, director of IMD World Competitiveness Center, which undertook the study.

“As a European city, it stands out in mobility provision and quality transportation. Citizens, however, do not perceive the city’s technologies to its full extent. More needs to be done to empower citizens to co-create solutions for better living,” he added.

Obstacles in the way of the growth of smart cities, according to the study authors, include a gap between the priorities of municipal authorities and those of their citizens.

“Many technologies remain largely ignored by the populations they are claiming to serve. In many instances, advanced on-line services are theoretically available to citizens, but too cumbersome or insufficiently advertised to meet a critical mass of users. In most cases, such services seem to have been initiated in a ‘top-down’ manner, rather than being based on the priorities of citizens,” the authors said.

The top ten smartest cities according to the latest rankings are Sinagpore, Zurich, Oslo, Geneva, Copenhagen, Auckland, Taipei City, Helsinki, Bilbao and Dusseldorf.

“Smart cities are becoming magnets for investment, talent and trade. Yet, a significant part of the efforts and energy spent seem to be disconnected from the long-term aspirations of citizens,” said Bruno Lanvin, president of the IMD’s Smart City Observatory.