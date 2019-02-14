Dublin city cafe in the money after going completely cashless

A Dublin city centre cafe has gone completely cashless in a move that its owners say has been great for business.

Fegan’s 1924, which is situated close to the Four Courts on Chancery Street, has opted to rely solely on contactless technology for transactions with owners James Fegan and Lisa Lynch claiming it has bought countless benefits.

They say that as well as being more convenient for customers, going cashless has led to reduced overheads, increased security, less human error and a greater overview of their business.

Approximately 20 per cent of transactions made at the cafe are currently done via smartphones, the owners say.

The business is using a Clover Point of Sale (Pos) system sourced by AIB Merchant Services. The system also acts as the electronic point of sale (ePoS) solution for the business, recording sale line items, producing customer receipts and providing VAT analysis, end of day payments and sales reports.