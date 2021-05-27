Dublin-based fintech Asset Class secures $3m investment

Asset Class, a fintech company headquartered in Dublin, with offices in New York and London, has secured $3 million (€2.46 million) in investment.

The fintech said that in addition to expanding its technical development team, it will use the financing to increase its sales and marketing infrastructure.

Formed in 2020, Asset Class provides a range of bespoke software solutions to clients across financial sectors, including private equity, venture capital, financial advisory and commercial lending.

Angel Oak Ventures, whose parent is an Atanta-based company with $21.8 billion in assets under management, led the investment.

“We are focused on helping clients take the necessary leap forward to digitise everyday, end-to-end processes with their clients and partners. Asset Class removes the inefficiencies and waste that come from largely paper-based interactions across our target markets,” said founder and chief executive Ferdinand Roberts.

Sreeni Prabhu, co-chief executive of Angel Oak Companies, and Nik Chillar, co-president of Angel Oak Commercial Lending, will join the Asset Class board of directors.

“Investing in Asset Class made sense for us as we look at some of the macro-level shifts in financial services,” said Mr Prabhu.

“Working with Asset Class will enable us to execute on our ‘digital first’ initiatives as we enable partners, investors and borrowers to conduct business with us in a frictionless manner,” he added.