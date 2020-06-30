Dermot Desmond ups support for Datalex as Covid-19 crisis bites

Datalex, the travel retail software provider to airlines, said on Tuesday that its main shareholder Dermot Desmond has eased terms on $12.4 million (€11 million) of loans and committed to providing a further lifeline as it deals with the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Dublin-listed company revealed in its delayed 2019 annual report that posted a net loss of $12.1 million for the year, down from a shortfall of $47.2 million for the previous year.

Charges

The result for the previous year had been hit by large impairment charges, after the business was subject of an accounting scandal.

As Datalex’s previous auditors EY had refused to sign off on Datalex’s 2018 report, its newest auditors, Deloitte, were not able to express an opening opinion on the company’s opening financial position.

Deloitte saying that it had “nothing to report” under a number of headlines in the report represents “a very significant improvement on the prior year,” Datalex said.

Mr Desmond’s commitment to provide up to a further €10 million of funding to the group through his Tireragh vehicle and his granting of a 12-month repayment extension and waiving of covenants attached to existing debt that was due to be repaid in November have allowed the directors of Datalex to prepare the accounts on a going-concern basis.

The group, whose shares were suspended from trading in May last year after it missed a deadline to file 2018 results, said on Tuesday it is in “advanced discussions” with the Central Bank of Ireland and Euronext Dublin regarding the resumption of trading.

Loans

Datalex reiterated that it plans to raise equity to repay loans from Tireragh and fund working capital needs in 2021 and beyond.

“The group continues to operate in a very competitive environment and Covid-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to the aviation industry,” Datalex said.

“Covid-19 has had a significant adverse impact on the aviation industry to date and there remains uncertainty as to when the industry will recover from it.”

Group chief executive Sean Corkery said: “Notwithstanding the effects of Covid-19, we are well placed to benefit from a recovery in travel and with our new strategic plan – ‘Driving Accelerated & Sustainable Growth’ – already in motion, we are ready for a return to consistent growth and profitability.”