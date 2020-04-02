Denis O’Brien’s Digicel seeks $1.7bn debt write-off

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s heavily indebted Digicel revealed on Thursday that it is looking for creditors to write off $1.7 billion (€1.55 billion) of what they are owed, as the phone group has been left with an unsustainable debt file following years of earnings decline.

The move would reduce Digicel’s total debt by almost 25 per cent from $7 billion currently.

The company is looking for investors in a series of bonds, including $1.3 billion of notes that are due next April, to exchange their securities for bonds of lower value. Also in scope for a write-down are bonds that Digicel had issued early last year to a group of bondholders who had agreed, after months of hard negotiations, to delay getting their money back.

“Despite many years of significant investment in its world-class networks and infrastructure and solid underlying performances across its markets, Digicel’s current debt levels remain high,” the company said. “Digicel has indicated for some time its commitment to reducing its debt to more sustainable levels and the tender offers and consent solicitations are a key step in that process.”

Meanwhile, the company is also looking for holders of a certain category of note co-issued by Digicel Holdings (Bermuda) Limited and Digicel International Finance Limited (DIFL) to ease the terms of their documents to allow DIFL to draw down up to $100 million from its senior credit facility with banks.