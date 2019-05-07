Dell Latitude 7000 series are thin, light and incredibly powerful

At one point, everyone’s work computer was a Dell machine, but there’s a lot of competition out there. The company has stepped it up a bit though; last week it announced new business laptops that are thin, light and incredibly powerful. The new Latitude 7000 series machines are available in 13- and 14-inch versions, and come in machined aluminium or carbon fibre, and have technologies such as a built-in privacy screen and express charging. They can be customised with up to 32GB of memory and come with battery life of up to 20 hours.

