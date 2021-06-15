Cricut Joy: Paper crafting made easier – and dangerously addictive

We’ve all picked up – and in some cases abandoned – new hobbies and interests during lockdown. If crafting is now your thing, you can make your life a lot easier with the Cricut Joy. This compact and cute machine is a great starting point for people who want to get into paper crafting, but don’t have the time, patience or skills to do it all by hand. The Joy will help you out with making cards, drawing or cutting stickers, cutting out vinyl for clothing or home-made signs. It gets addictive, though. It starts with some hand-made cards. Within a few weeks, your home will be covered in vinyl decals and your family will have their own range of personalised clothing and accessories. Everything that stays still long enough will have its own label. Before you know where you are, you’ll consider opening an Etsy shop and debate the merits of different brands of vinyl. Consider yourself warned.

