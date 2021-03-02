Canon EOS M50 Mk II: A small but extremely powerful digital camera
Canon is targeting YouTubers, Instagram influencers, Twitch streamers and TikTok creators with its newest addition to its camera line-up, the EOS M50 Mk II. The mirrorless camera is small but extremely powerful, with a 24.1 megapixel sensor, and is capable of capturing 4K video, or live-streaming high-definition video directly to YouTube. It also has a vari-angle touchscreen and wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to record and share content directly to social media channels. The versatile camera is compatible with canon’s EF-M range of lenses, so you can swap them out as needed. canon.ie