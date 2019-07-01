Broadcast tech firm Ion Solutions acquired by Creative Technology

Irish audio visual and broadcast technology company Ion Solutions has been acquired by Creative Technology Group for an undisclosed sum.

The Dublin-based company specialises in indoor and outdoor live events, conferences and exhibitions, and the design, supply, installation and integration of audio-visual communications equipment, broadcast television systems, digital video production and computer graphics systems, and digital signage.

The deal will mean the company becomes part of CT Europe & Middle East group and is set to be rebranded as Creative Technology (CT) Ireland.

Under the terms of the deal, the existing management team of Ion Solutions will continue to run the day-to-day business.

“We were looking for the next step in our evolution and becoming part of Creative Technology and the global NEP Worldwide Network . . . will be a tremendous benefit to both our employees and our clients in Ireland and worldwide,” said John Roche, chief executive of Ion Solutions.

NEP has operations in 24 countries, with CT operating 19 offices on three continents.