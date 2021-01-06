Barclay Communications wins €3.3m University of Cambridge tender

Belfast-based Barclay Communications has won a £3 million (€3.3 million) tender to supply the University of Cambridge with mobile services.

The contract, which is the biggest in the company’s 24-year history, covers the University of Cambridge’s 31 constituent colleges and 150 departments and will see it deliver more than 5,000 mobile connections.

Barclay Communications said the deal would help the university with new remote learning set-ups. The company said it had been awarded the contract based on its ability to provide competitive packages, cost savings and options such as international packages, as well as its provision of experienced service staff.

“We are delighted to have been appointed as the preferred supplier to University of Cambridge and its affiliated organisations via a rigorous tender win that saw us compete with some of the world’s most renowned comms providers,” said Barclay Communications managing director Britt Megahey.

Covid impact

Mr Megahey said the impact of Covid-19 on how businesses and organisations operate had fast-tracked technological development in the communications sector by five to 10 years.

“It is evident that the needs of our customers have changed dramatically in recent months,” he said.

“They now look to us to underpin how their business communicates as reliably and effectively as possible in these new times using the latest technologies and services available. This is no different for an esteemed educational institution like Cambridge and we are delighted to work in partnership with them.”