Drone operators to face fines for breaches of new regulations

The State will levy fines on drone operators for regulatory breaches as part of a new framework to guide regulation of the sector published on Wednesday.

The National Policy Framework for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) – commonly called drones – sets out a set of 16 actions under the new framework announced by the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien said the field of UAS presents “exciting opportunities for business and the public sector to boost productivity and improve service provision” but noted that the “rapid pace of expansion” of its usage has left communities with “real concerns and uncertainty”.

He said that the framework would be a “living document” in order to keep pace with the evolution of the sector and had been informed by consultation with the public and the drone industry.

As part of the framework, the Department of Transport will introduce fixed charge offences for breaches of drone regulations.

Responsibility for the implementation of these fines, will fall on an “inter-agency mechanism” established between the Irish Aviation Authority, An Garda Síochána and the Data Protection Commission, which will investigate drone offences.

The Irish Aviation Authority will train members of An Garda Síochána to enforce the legislation for the sector, while the Garda will publicise the conviction and enforcement actions relating to these offences where possible to act as a “deterrent”.

A steering group has been established to develop a national plan for the implementation of “rules of the road” for unmanned aircraft traffic management, dubbed U-space by the sector, in Irish airspace.

A working group on UAS geographical zones – restricted airspace for drones – will also be created to “develop transparent processes and procedures” and to aide the “integration of UAS into our airspace and the impact on society and the environment”.

“Concerns in respect of privacy, safety, security, and the environment (including noise) will need to be mitigated in order to support societal acceptance of a UAS services sector in Ireland,” the framework says, while “public buy-in and support for UAS technology is hard won and easily lost.”

The chief executive of Manna, the leading Irish drone delivery company, Bobby Healy, said the company welcomed the publication of the framework.

“This is a pivotal moment by establishing a clear, forward-looking regulatory foundation, the Government has laid the groundwork for a safe, innovative, and globally competitive drone economy,” he said.

He said the policy signals that Ireland is “ready to lead in UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) innovation, attract investment, and foster high-tech job creation – powered by responsible regulation and collective ambition.”

Mr Healy said “the Government has also signalled its intention to support the infrastructure needed for drone services to thrive.”

Labour Party Dublin West councillor John Walsh said the Government had stalled the framework for three years and response was “not only belated but inadequate” and said it focuses on promoting commercial opportunities whiling paying “only lip service to genuine public concerns”.

He described the public consultation as “ludicrous” and suggested it was a “box ticking exercise”.

“Every stakeholder seems to have had their say, other than members of the public who will be directly impacted by commercial drone flights.”