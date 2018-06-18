Avanade launches in Ireland with plans to create 100 jobs

Management consultancy Avanade has launched in Ireland with plans to create 100 jobs over the next 12 months.

Established by Accenture and Microsoft in 2000, the business provides digital, IT and advisory services to clients across a range of industries including retail, banking and healthcare.

The Seattle, US, headquartered consultancy intends to hire people whose skills reflect market trends in areas like artificial intelligence, customer relationship management and cloud computing.

Avanade’s Irish arm will initially be based in Accenture’s office at Dublin’s Grand Canal Square, however, the company will seek alternative office space as it grows its footprint in Ireland.

The company’s newly appointed country manager, Graham Healy, said his goal is to “position Avanade as the leading digital innovator in Ireland”.

The company’s Europe president, Darren Hardman, said: “With demand across Europe for Microsoft growing fast, I’m delighted that we’re able to help clients in Ireland tap into the benefits of cloud and digital technologies.”