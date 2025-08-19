The most complained about companies in Ireland

Ryanair, led by group chief executive Michael O'Leary, was the most complained about company in the first half of the year, according to the CCPC. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ryanair, Eir and Sky were the companies most complained about in the first half of 2025 while Ticketmaster saw its ranking with Ireland’s consumer watchdog improve as concerns over high-priced Oasis tickets last September faded away. Conor Pope reports.

Glenveagh Homes is weighing big changes to a 650-home housing development including omitting a number of housing units from the site, and a plan for a 379-unit, mixed-use development in Swords, Co Dublin. Hugh Dooley has the details.

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) has reopened an appeal over a 106 home development next to the Phoenix Park after the High Court quashed its decision to grant planning permission for the complex. Hugh has the story.

How transformative is AI really going to be? At this stage it’s an open question, but in his column Hugh Linehan shows how it is already having a huge impact on the media world.

Cantillon looks at an own goal by AIB, and why the Republic may not be a true “rich” country despite our GDP.

In Your Money, Siobhan Maguire shows how it can be possible to make money out of watches, while Dominic Coyle answers questions on pensions and UK tax law, as well as whether borrowing from your children will impact the small gift tax exemption.

Belfast-based neurotechnology company Neurovalens has closed a £6 million (€6.95 million) investment round to help fund its commercial expansion in the US and global markets. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Dundrum Town Centre’s owners have appealed a decision by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to refuse retention permission for long-standing food truck concessions at the front entrance to the retail complex. Hugh has the story.

A row over demands by contractors involving a potential investor in the refinancing of debt-ridden airline CityJet, over proposed upfront payment terms for future maintenance work, could collapse rescue plans for the company which is currently in examinership, the High Court was told on Monday. Ray Managh was in court.

Ticketing software specialist Future Ticketing has renewed its deal with top League of Ireland Football club, Shamrock Rovers until 2030. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

